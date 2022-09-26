PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission received recommendations from its Advisory Committee for upgrading the grants and loans programs at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The PDC moved consideration of such revisions to a workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for further discussion.
The PDC and its Advisory Committee spent the summer discussing changes in how Pendleton urban renewal grant and loan programs would provide those funds, Associate Director Charles Denight said. The committee made these recommendations, which were then revised after a joint workshop of the PDC and the committee on Aug. 30. They were amended, then approved by unanimous vote of the Advisory Committee in a special meeting on Sept. 6, 2022.
The revisions at present are as follows.
1. Move grant and loan programs to a quarterly review process, with each type of grant given in two quarters when that grant would be open for applications.
a. Upper story grant applications would be accepted in Q1, i.e. January, and Q3, July.
b. Applications for Fresh Start, Facade and Rejuvenation grants would be accepted in Q2, April, and Q4, October.
c. The Jump Start program would become a business plan competition only, with applications accepted annually in late Q1, March, and awards made in late Q2, June.
2. The maximum for a grant would be 25% with a $250,000 cap, with an option for the PDC to review special circumstances to temporarily waive the cap. Depending on scores, a grant could also be 10% or 15% of a project’s cost.
3. Funds would be budgeted by quarter and surplus funds from a quarter would move to the following quarter with grants of the same type.
4. If new bank financing is provided, then for 2023 only, split the funds between public and private projects, with no more than $1.5 million available in 2023 for street reconstruction.
5. The demolition grant would be combined with the Fresh Start grant to provide both grants in one package.
6. The Love Your Home program would be continued at a reduced budget, offered in Q1, January, and Q3, July, only.
7. Revise score sheets to incentivize increases in assessed values and in economic activity.
8. At the end of 2023 and every year thereafter, evaluate the results and make revisions as appropriate.
Eight public and private development projects are ready to proceed and seeking grants. They total $10,470,000, including two public projects with 100% grant funding. Without the proposed $250,000 cap, their 25% grant cost would be 3,862,500, but with the limit 3,047,500.
Sisters and Rainbow cafes seek second story grants, PDC's program to encourage development of upper floors Their respective uncapped, 25% grant costs would be $310,000 and $137,500. With the cap, Sisters would receive $250,000.
Edwards Apartments, the Chamber of Commerce, Oak Hotel and Old City Hall have applied for rejuvenation grants. Their uncapped, 25% grant cost would total $1,755,000. With the cap, these grants would total $1,000,000.
The public projects would provide a connection to a city water main running down S.E First Street, allowing several buildings on Main Street to mount fire protection sprinklers on their vacant upper stories. Their 100% grant cost is $1,660,000.
Developing second and third floors requires sprinkler systems, installation of which would be prohibitively expensive for owners without access to water lines nearby, Denight explained. The PDC wants to encourage converting upper floors downtown to apartments.
This grants and loans plan would require the program to adhere to an annual budget, based on available funding, Denight said.
The PDC could approve these recommendations; could revise, then approve them, or could reject them.
