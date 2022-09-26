PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission received recommendations from its Advisory Committee for upgrading the grants and loans programs at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The PDC moved consideration of such revisions to a workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 27 for further discussion.

The PDC and its Advisory Committee spent the summer discussing changes in how Pendleton urban renewal grant and loan programs would provide those funds, Associate Director Charles Denight said. The committee made these recommendations, which were then revised after a joint workshop of the PDC and the committee on Aug. 30. They were amended, then approved by unanimous vote of the Advisory Committee in a special meeting on Sept. 6, 2022.

