PENDLETON - The 2022 Pendleton Farmers Market opened for business on Friday, May 6. It takes place on the 300 block of S. Main St., between S.E. Dorion and Emigrant Avenues. The volunteer-run non-profit operates from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays from May to Oct. The open-air market is closed only on the Friday of Round-Up week. Masks are not required this year.
Greg Rawlins provided music for opening day.
Vendors sold produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, vinaigrettes, prepared food, crafts and other products.
The market participates in Oregon’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. It uses a wireless terminal to transmit transactions from a SNAP recipient's Oregon Trail swipe card. Small $1 wooden tokens are issued to recipients to purchase fresh produce, vegetable starts and packaged bakery items. Vendors collect the tokens at the end of the market and return them to staff for reimbursement in cash the same day.
SNAP tokens are $1, with no minimum purchase or surcharge. Customers can spend the tokens only at the Pendleton Farmers Market. They can purchase fresh produce, vegetable starts and packaged bakery items. No hot food intended to be eaten on site can be purchased with SNAP. There is no expiration date on the wooden tokens.
The Double Up Food Bucks program of Oregon’s Farmers Market Fund provides a match of up to $20. The program gives recipients whospend 20 SNAP dollars at a participating farmers market another $20 to buy more locally grown fruits and vegetables.
