PENDLETON — Linda Carter, city finance director, has worked as a vendor during Round-Up since 2014 near Dairy Queen, 1415 S.W. Court Ave. Her wares are Western decor, furniture and purses. The location between the Round-Up Grounds and Convention Center next to the sidewalk offers plenty of foot traffic.
"Last year it was so windy that I decided to skip Saturday," Carter said. "That turned out to be a good decision. My neighbors were blown away that day. There's no way to secure the tents on the asphalt. Weighting them down didn't work."
The only other rodeo she works is the Elgin Stampede.
"I have to be home the same night," Carter said. "So I go to local bazaars in Pendleton and Hermiston, like Altrusa. I've been local since 1977."
Carter was raised on dairy farms in the Willamette Valley and western Washington State, where she milked cows in the summer. Her father bought a wheat ranch in the east end of Umatilla County in 1972, so he migrated between the dairy farm west of the Cascades and northeastern Oregon.
Now she keeps beef cattle on her acreage near McKay Reservoir. Head of her herd is the renowned retired bucking bull Marmaduke, owned by rodeo stock contractor Debbie Scott of Stanfield.
"Marmaduke was interfering with Debbie's breeding program," Carter said. "He used to come just for the summer, but now he's permanent."
Despite her country background, Carter's main exposure to rodeo competition was through her son, Bryan.
"He was a tennis player in high school," she said, "And football and baseball. He learned to ride on a bull. Then he was exposed to team roping by (former Round-Up livestock director) Joe Talbot at Buckaroo Rodeo Bible Camp. After one year, he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo. He went four years and finished in eighth place. He met my daughter-in-law in BMCC rodeo."
After Blue Mountain Community College, Bryan graduated from Oregon State University and earned a Master's Degree from Mississippi State in 2015. He and his wife, a veterinarian, now live in Mississippi.
"He has an accent," Carter said.
