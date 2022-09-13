PENDLETON — Linda Carter, city finance director, has worked as a vendor during Round-Up since 2014 near Dairy Queen, 1415 S.W. Court Ave. Her wares are Western decor, furniture and purses. The location between the Round-Up Grounds and Convention Center next to the sidewalk offers plenty of foot traffic.

"Last year it was so windy that I decided to skip Saturday," Carter said. "That turned out to be a good decision. My neighbors were blown away that day. There's no way to secure the tents on the asphalt. Weighting them down didn't work."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.