The Pendleton girls basketball team ranked first among 5A teams in Oregon on the Academic All-State team.
The Bucks had a combined GPA of 3.84.
The Pendleton boys were ranked seventh (3.41), while the Pilot Rock boys were seventh (3.43) at the 2A level.
In the 1A classification, the Griswold girls were seventh with a 3.85 GPA.
In girls swimming, Pendleton ranked second with a 3.78 GPA, while the boys team’s 3.7 GPA put them fourth.
In wrestling, Pendleton tied for sixth (3.29), while Mac-Hi/Weston-McEwen (3.16) was fifth at the 4A level.
The Mac-Hi cheerleading team ranked first among all schools in the state with a 3.68 GPA.
Soccer
Hermiston High School will host fellow Mid-Columbia Conference teams in a jamboree on Saturday at Kennison Field.
Maintenance crews put in extra hours during the week to clear the field and make it playable.
Action begins at 11 a.m. with Hanford facing Kennewick. Each team will play two 20-minute games against two different teams.
The Bulldogs will play Southridge at 3 p.m. and Richland at 3:30 p.m.
Eight of the nine MCC teams are scheduled to participate. Sunnyside has replaced Pasco in the lineup.
Admission is free. Spectator seating will be limited to the visitor’s side of the field.
