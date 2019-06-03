PENDLETON — Diplomas were presented to the 2019 Pendleton High School graduates during a ceremony on June 1 in the Round-Up Grounds.
The PHS Class of 2019 featured 186 students who graduated on Saturday, plus 10 graduates from Homestead Youth and Family Services.
In a separate ceremony, 14 students from Hawthorne Alternative High School obtained diplomas and another five students received their GEDs. Collectively, the class of 2019 earned more than $1.8 million in scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.