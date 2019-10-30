PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Arena is more than just a landmark for Pendleton football fans.
On Wednesday, USA Today High School Sports ranked the home of the Pendleton Buckaroos football team at No. 7 in their list of “America’s Best High School Football Stadiums.”
The comprehensive ranking gathered the country’s 16 best high school football arenas and let fans vote for what will be crowned the “Champion” pick of the group.
Cathy Parker Field, located in Barrow, Ark. entered the bracket as the No. 1 seed. Allen, Texas’ Eagle Stadium took No. 2, and Oahu, Hawaii’s Raymond Torii Field was the No. 3 selection. Paul Brown Tiger Stadium (Massillon, Ohio) entered at No. 4, Round Valley Ensphere (Eagar, Ariz.) was No. 5, and Jelsma Stadium (Guthrie, Okla.) took No. 6.
The Pendleton Round-Up Arena was eliminated in the first round of fan voting, falling to the No. 10-seeded R.R. Jones Stadium from El Paso, Texas.
“No matter the stadium, the size of the crowd or the level of competition, there’s something universal about high school football and what it represents,” the publication wrote. “In that way, consider this a collection of America’s most authentic sporting cathedrals, a selection of 16 unique and spectacular high school football stadiums, each notable in its own way.”
Fan voting for the third round is currently ongoing at usatodayhss.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.