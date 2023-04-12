PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District board at its Monday, April 10 meeting approved a new three-year contract with the Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 115, which represents classified staff. The agreement runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.
"I feel the negotiations went well," PSD Superintendent Kevin Headings said. "We really appreciate our classified staff. We want them to feel valued and that they are getting value. We couldn't give them everything for which they asked, because we don't know what state funding will be or our district revenue. We gave the best we could. Both parties are pretty happy."
The agreement with the union improves salaries and offers excellent benefits, Headings said.
“Over the three-year life on the contract, there is going to be up to a 15% increase in hourly pay,” he said. "We upped the starting hourly wage to about $15 to make it a little more competitive with other businesses in the area.”
The insurance benefits in the new contract are stellar, Headings said.
“There should be no monies coming out of pockets for insurance for our employees, which a lot of districts can’t say,” he said.
Classified staff is the backbone of the district, Headings said.
“They keep our buildings clean,” he said. “They keep our buildings running and functioning smoothly. They are a lot about the health and safety of our students. We want to give them the best we can.”
