PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District board at its Monday, April 10 meeting approved a new three-year contract with the Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 115, which represents classified staff. The agreement runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.

"I feel the negotiations went well," PSD Superintendent Kevin Headings said. "We really appreciate our classified staff. We want them to feel valued and that they are getting value. We couldn't give them everything for which they asked, because we don't know what state funding will be or our district revenue. We gave the best we could. Both parties are pretty happy."

