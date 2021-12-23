PENDLETON — The halls of Pendleton High School have been busy with not only academics, but efforts to give back to the community with a little holiday cheer. The PHS Leadership Class recently finished up a pair of projects.
The annual canned food drive, which is a district-wide project, includes all Pendleton School District schools collecting canned/nonperishable goods. According to a press release from Ronda Thornburg, executive secretary to the superintendent, they are dropped off at the high school for tallying and then picked up by three local groups who split the goods — CAPECO, The Salvation Army and St. Mary’s Outreach. The organizations will distribute the food locally.
On Dec. 8, the food “corral” down the hall from the main office was bursting at the seams as leadership students organized the food items. The goal of the drive was 8,000 cans. PHS classes had already contributed 3,241 items, which according to Stu Clem, Leadership advisor, is one of the highest amount collected at PHS.
The totals collected from each school are: PHS, 3241; McKay, 1844; Sherwood, 2595; Washington, 1265; SMS, 500; PELC, 1033. The efforts resulted in a grand total of 10,478 food items.
Sophomore committee member Anika Urbina said helping community families has been a positive experience for her.
“It really shows our school spirit, and it’s not an expensive way to make a difference,” she said.
Owen Golter, also a sophomore, said several teachers really got into the competition, which resulted in more donations.
“It’s cool how people are willing to share, which helps everyone enjoy the holidays a little more,” Golter said.
The other effort that has kept PHS Leadership busy in December is the Adopt a Family project. PHS student groups sign up to help a certain number of children by purchasing gifts. Various organizations, like PHS Leadership, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, National Honor Society, FFA and more have participated. PHS Leadership gets the gift tags from The Salvation Army with the needs of specific children, including clothing sizes and gift wishes.
Thornburg, in the press release, said PHS Leadership has participated in this project for many years. They are providing gifts to 34 children this holiday season.
The four Leadership committee students who have worked on the Adopt A Family project have really enjoyed it. They said they know there are families in Pendleton who can’t support all their needs and it’s exciting to contribute to the effort. Junior Hadley Brown said it’s great for PHS teams and clubs, too.
“I think it helps the culture within your team or club to work together on this,” she said.
Junior Rylee Demianew agreed, saying the work is worth it.
“It’s really great to think of kids waking up on Christmas morning and experiencing joy.”
