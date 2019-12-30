THURSDAY
12:46 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a man that was reported walking east on West Elm Avenue and First Street in Hermiston with a rifle slung over his shoulder.
1:19 p.m. — A teacher from Hermiston's Armand Middle School called police to report that a student stole their phone on Dec. 20. The teacher had retrieved the phone but wanted to file a report.
3:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired at Butte Park on Northwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
4:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Crestline Place in Hermiston.
7:07 p.m. —A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast 10th Court in Hermiston.
7:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast Quail Court in Hermiston.
FRIDAY
7:56 a.m. — A drunk driver was reported on Sagebrush Road and Joy Lane in Hermiston.
1:15 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Marie Avenue in Hermiston.
2:12 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Theater Lane in Hermiston.
2:22 p.m. — A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
4:14 p.m. — Police responded to report of an assault on Northwest 12th Place in Hermiston.
9:54 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Broad Street in Weston.
10:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at South Main Street in Stanfield.
SATURDAY
12:58 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunk driver at Southgate and Interstate 84 in Pendleton.
1:35 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Main Street in Hermiston.
3:36 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Eighth Street Bridge on Southeast Eighth Street and Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
1:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:22 p.m. — A theft was reported on Fir Court in Umatilla.
3:40 p.m. — A burglary was reported on East Main Street in Hermiston.
5:49 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary on Third Street in Umatilla.
6:48 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
8:20 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
11:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 15th Street in Pendleton.
SUNDAY
12:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Progress Road in Hermiston.
10:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a theft on West Hermiston Avenue.
2:42 p.m. — A theft was reported at Grocery Outlet on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:13 p.m. — A theft was reported at Brooke RV Park on Northeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
5:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Ridgegate Apartments on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
6:13 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary on Bowdin Lane in Hermiston.
6:46 p.m. — Police made an arrest while responding to an assault at Wilson Road Trailer Park in Boardman.
8:40 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported the North Hermiston Neighborhood Watch on Alpine Drive.
8:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at Granite Asphalt Plant on Lind Road in Umatilla.
9:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Madrona Avenue in Hermiston.
11:05 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Home on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
MONDAY
2:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Northwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Marvin Alex Pourier, 55, on two charges, including a felony of unlawful possession of meth.
Oregon State Police arrested Mason Roger McDowell, 30, for reckless driving after his vehicle was clocked going 111 mph.
Saturday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Andy Austin, 43, on four charges, including criminal use of drugs, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs, all felonies.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Byron Allen Adels, 28, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Sunday
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Lee Prock, 58, on four charges, including second-degree burglary, a felony.
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Salvador Magana, on one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony.
Monday
Pendleton PD arrested Troy Douglas Wharton, 47, on one charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
