R.T. Gilliland Farm, founded in 1914 on Stewart Creek, 1.75 miles from Pilot Rock by Robert T. and Willie Gilliland, was honored as a Century Ranch in 2021. The successful applicant was Robert T.'s grandson-in-law Donald H. Bensel of Pilot Rock, 89, who had preserved all deeds going back to the foundation.
In 1914, Robert T. (R.T.) purchased 160 acres homesteaded by the Smith family. He added another 160 acres from Ephrus Shafer in 1919, as well as another 160 acres in 1920 from Frank Curl.
R.T. married Willie, and they had three daughters, two of whom died as children of diphtheria. The early crops raised were dryland wheat, alfalfa and some milk cows. They farmed with horses until about 1919.
R.T. built a house, barn, granary and sheds during this early period. A 1923 fire destroyed most of the home except the living room; it was salvaged and moved with a team of horses across the creek to site where the new home was built in 1926. The living room was remodeled into the kitchen. This house still stands today and is occupied by family.
Willie passed away in 1939 and R.T.’s brother Bayard and his sons helped him keep the farm going at the time. Wheat and alfalfa are still the farm's main crops today.
The Oregon Century Farm & Century Ranch Program is a statewide recognition effort honoring farmers and ranchers who have worked the same land for at least 100 years. The program is administered through the Oregon Farm Bureau Foundation for Education. It is partially funded through a partnership of the Oregon Farm Bureau, Wilco, Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, & OSU Libraries’ University Archives.
Since the start of the program in 1958, 1,247 farms and ranches across the state have been registered. Oregon's is one of the oldest agricultural heritage programs of this type in the entire nation.
There is also a Sesquicentennial Award for farms and ranches that have existed for 150 years or more. Forty-seven family operations have reached the sesquicentennial mark so far.
Successful applicants receive a certificate signed by the Governor. A durable metal road sign to identify their property as having historic Century Farm or Century Ranch status is also available. Additionally, each family is honored during a special ceremony and reception at the Oregon State Fair. A formal application process is required for properties to be considered for the program.
