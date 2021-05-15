St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MAY 4, 2021
HARSHMAN — Kenzie Fuhrman and Chris Harshman of Pendleton: a girl, Knoxley Bryant Harshman.
ROMERO — Edeina Y. Ortiz Rivera and Luis A. Romero of Pendleton: a boy, Adriel Andres Romero.
MAY 6, 2021
DYER — Sadie F. Hasbell and Darrin G. Dyer of Heppner: a girl, Gracee Rose Dyer.
HAYES — Bailey E. Hayes and Jacob C. Hayes of Milton-Freewater: a boy, Ryker Leo Hayes.
MATTHEWS — Shelby E. Matthews and Donald G. Matthews of Heppner: a boy, Wren Robert Matthews.
MAY 11, 2021
YATES — Megan Simmons of Pendleton and Michael Yates of West Richland, Wash.: a boy, August Michael Allen Harvey Rio Ben Yates.
MAY 12, 2021
MULLAY — Jessica M. Mullay and Daniel Kim Mullay of Hermiston: a boy, Kyler Gun Soo Mullay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.