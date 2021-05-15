St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MAY 4, 2021

HARSHMAN — Kenzie Fuhrman and Chris Harshman of Pendleton: a girl, Knoxley Bryant Harshman.

ROMERO — Edeina Y. Ortiz Rivera and Luis A. Romero of Pendleton: a boy, Adriel Andres Romero.

MAY 6, 2021

DYER — Sadie F. Hasbell and Darrin G. Dyer of Heppner: a girl, Gracee Rose Dyer.

HAYES — Bailey E. Hayes and Jacob C. Hayes of Milton-Freewater: a boy, Ryker Leo Hayes.

MATTHEWS — Shelby E. Matthews and Donald G. Matthews of Heppner: a boy, Wren Robert Matthews.

MAY 11, 2021

YATES — Megan Simmons of Pendleton and Michael Yates of West Richland, Wash.: a boy, August Michael Allen Harvey Rio Ben Yates.

MAY 12, 2021

MULLAY — Jessica M. Mullay and Daniel Kim Mullay of Hermiston: a boy, Kyler Gun Soo Mullay.

