St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

APRIL 1, 2021

PRESLEY — Lindsey Presley and T.J. Presley of Pendleton: a boy, Crew Thomas Presley.

SIEGMUNA — Heather R. Sigemuna and Cody L. Siegmuna of Pendleton: a girl, Harmonie Ray Siegmuna.

APRIL 2, 2021

ROBERTSON — Jena L. Robertson and Zachary C. Robertson: a girl, Lorelei Grace Robertson.

APRIL 3, 2021

FENNERN — Kelsey C. Greenup-Fennern and Justin C. Fennern of Heppner: a boy, Klancy Nicholas Fennern.

APRIL 6, 2021

DEXTER — Tamarra R. Dexter: a boy, Arrow Stephen Dexter.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

APRIL 2, 2021

LEMUS — Katie Barthel and Daniel Lemus of Umatilla: a girl, Adeline Daniella Lemus.

LOPEZ — Cassondra L. Gage and Ruben Lopez of Hermiston: a boy, Eli Ismael Lopez.

MENDOZA PABLO — Roselia Pablo Ramos and Artemio Mendoza Ramirez of Hermiston: a boy, Griezmann Andrez Mendoza Pablo.

APRIL 6, 2021

FRICKE-DELGADO — Madison H. Fricke and Guadalupe Delgado Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Riley Chantel Fricke-Delgado.

MURGUIA ORTEGA — Maria J. Ortega and Nabor Murguia of Irrigon: a girl, Bryana Leah Murguia Ortega.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.