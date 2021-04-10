St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 1, 2021
PRESLEY — Lindsey Presley and T.J. Presley of Pendleton: a boy, Crew Thomas Presley.
SIEGMUNA — Heather R. Sigemuna and Cody L. Siegmuna of Pendleton: a girl, Harmonie Ray Siegmuna.
APRIL 2, 2021
ROBERTSON — Jena L. Robertson and Zachary C. Robertson: a girl, Lorelei Grace Robertson.
APRIL 3, 2021
FENNERN — Kelsey C. Greenup-Fennern and Justin C. Fennern of Heppner: a boy, Klancy Nicholas Fennern.
APRIL 6, 2021
DEXTER — Tamarra R. Dexter: a boy, Arrow Stephen Dexter.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 2, 2021
LEMUS — Katie Barthel and Daniel Lemus of Umatilla: a girl, Adeline Daniella Lemus.
LOPEZ — Cassondra L. Gage and Ruben Lopez of Hermiston: a boy, Eli Ismael Lopez.
MENDOZA PABLO — Roselia Pablo Ramos and Artemio Mendoza Ramirez of Hermiston: a boy, Griezmann Andrez Mendoza Pablo.
APRIL 6, 2021
FRICKE-DELGADO — Madison H. Fricke and Guadalupe Delgado Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Riley Chantel Fricke-Delgado.
MURGUIA ORTEGA — Maria J. Ortega and Nabor Murguia of Irrigon: a girl, Bryana Leah Murguia Ortega.
