St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 5, 2020
FOX — Mariah C. Sinner and Levin J. Fox of Pendleton: a girl, Ava Grace Fox.
APRIL 8, 2020
NELSON — Jessica Nelson and Shae Nelson of Pendleton: a boy, Ryder Jameson Nelson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 7, 2020
LANDA — Mallory A.F. Mulcare and Jose J. Landa of Hermiston: a girl, Amelia Marie Landa.
