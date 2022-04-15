CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

April 6, 2022

SAMP — Kate Elizabeth Samp and David Walton Dean Samp of Pendleton: a girl, Charlotte Marie Samp.

April 7, 2022

ELGUEZABAL — Monika Elguezabal and Blas Elguezabal of Heppner: a girl, Emily Ann Elguezabal.

April 12, 2022

CASE — Christen Marie Case and Peter Lawrence Case of Long Creek: a girl, Katherine Louise Case.

April 13, 2022

SMITH — Ashley Nichole Smith and Raven T’ai Smith of Pendleton: a boy, Hank Anthony Smith.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

April 6, 2022

ANDRES — Marcelina Andres Tomas and Jesus Sebastian Francisco of Hermiston: a girl, Kalessy Yaritza Sebastian Andres.

April 7, 2022

GUTIERREZ — Kimberly Dhiana Castaneda Garcia and Arturo Javier Iniguez of Hermiston: a girl, Zoey Maria Gutierrez.

April 9, 2022

GUTIERREZ — Perla Cristina Gutierrez and Samuel Gutierrez of Irrigon: a boy, Liam Gutierrez.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.