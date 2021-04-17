St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 7, 2021
COOPER — Carlin S. Sacco and Rashad R. Cooper of Pendleton: a boy, Rashad Rafael Cooper Jr.
APRIL 8, 2021
GARCIA-MENDOZA — Hermelinda Garcia Mendoza and Mauro Garcia-Sanchez: a boy, Mauro Jr. Garcia-Mendoza.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 7, 2021
ESTABROOK — Brittany N. Bowman and Justin N. Estabrook of Hermiston: a girl, Aubrey Michael Estabrook.
APRIL 8, 2021
VELASCO — Carmen E. Tapia and Elias Velasco of Hermiston: a girl, Melanie Josefina Velasco.
APRIL 9, 2021
POWELL — Anevay Kimball and Brandon Powell of Hermiston: a girl, Kairi Storm Powell.
APRIL 11, 2021
SMITH — Shannon Boettcher Smith and Alex O. Smith of Hermiston: a boy, Conley Eugene Smith.
APRIL 12, 2021
RUTTER — Liliana Carrillo and Adam Rutter of Hermiston: a boy, Luca Eric Rutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.