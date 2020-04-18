St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 8, 2020
BERGSTAD — Alyssa Harvill and Jeremy Bergstad: a boy, Silis Bergstad.
APRIL 10, 2020
GONZALEZ — Britain L. Bonser and Octavio Ramirez Gonzalez Jr. of Pendleton: a by, Orlando Covey Gonzalez.
APRIL 11, 2020
ROBERTSON — Katie L. Beach and Khai A. Robertson of Pendleton: a boy, Atlas Keith Allen Robertson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 9, 2020
WICKHAM — Amanda Wickham and Tyler Wickham of Irrigon: a girl, Steelie Rhett Wickham.
APRIL 12, 2020
ROSS — Hollyann Ross and Jacob Ross of Hermiston: a girl, Everlee Jane Ross.
