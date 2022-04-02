CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

March 10, 2022

GABRIEL — Samantha Ashley McQuown and Morrow Kendall Gabriel of Helix: a boy, David Ryan Gabriel.

March 15, 2022

BORJA — Ana Karen Perez Mendieta and Francisco Ramon Borja Lopez of Boardman: a girl, Amada Victoria Borja.

PALOMINO — Ana Zuniga and Silvestre Palomino of Boardman: a girl, Mia Anna Palomino.

PENNEY — Victoria Hope Star and James C. Penney II of Pendleton: a girl, Lou Ella Lilas-Hope Penney.

March 16, 2022

DEAN — Laura Michelle Dean and Anthony Marcus Dean of Pendleton: a boy, Daylin Scott Anthony Dean.

March 17, 2022

KOBZEFF — Chelsea Taylor Winters and Matthew Alan Kobzeff of Pendleton: a girl, Hayven Lynnmarie Kobzeff.

March 21, 2022

LITTCHEN-HEALY — Ariel Littchen-Healy and Daniel Littchen-Healy of Hermiston: a boy, Inconel Owen Littchen-Healy.

March 22, 2022

SHANE — Piper Lynn Shane and Kendrick Gray Shane of Pendleton: a boy, Josiah Michael Gray Shane.

March 24, 2022

CLACK — Tarrie Grace Lincoln and Lane Mathew Clack of Hermiston: a boy, Bair Mathew Clack. 

 

March 28, 2022

O’BERG — Samantha O’Berg and Ellic O’Berg of Pendleton: a girl, Freja Jayne O’Berg.

SALAS-SOTO — Zaira Alejandra Soto Panuco and Rick Salas Garcia of Stanfield: a girl, Camila Salas Soto.

RAINES — Callie Nichol Pedroza and Dustin William Raines of Pendleton: a boy, Oliver Raines.

March 29, 2022

BEYERS — Raechel Bennett and Jason Beyers of Umatilla: a boy, Layton James Beyers.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.