St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 16, 2021
THOMPSON — Breana R. Barrett and John M. Thompson of Echo: a boy, Tell Augustus Thompson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 18, 2021
PATTERSON — Michelle Childs Patterson and Jonathon K. Patterson of Hermiston: a girl, Charlie Rose Patterson.
