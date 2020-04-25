St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

APRIL 17, 2020

MORENO — Janette Cruz and Diego A. Moreno of Hermiston: a girl, Danielle Juliette Moreno.

SOHAPPY — Nicole S. Alexander and Van J. Sohappy of Pendleton: a boy, Luke Sherman Sohappy.

APRIL 20, 2020

MCCONNELL — Elysse McConnell and Rodney McConnell of Umatilla: a boy, Boyd LaRon McConnell.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

APRIL 16, 2020

GUTIERREZ — Chenoah Begay and Brian Gutierrez of Hermiston: a girl, Isabella Reign Gutierrez.

APRIL 17, 2020

MEDINA — Angela D. Medina and Omar Medina of Hermiston: a boy, Isaiah Daniel Medina.

