St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 17, 2020
MORENO — Janette Cruz and Diego A. Moreno of Hermiston: a girl, Danielle Juliette Moreno.
SOHAPPY — Nicole S. Alexander and Van J. Sohappy of Pendleton: a boy, Luke Sherman Sohappy.
APRIL 20, 2020
MCCONNELL — Elysse McConnell and Rodney McConnell of Umatilla: a boy, Boyd LaRon McConnell.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 16, 2020
GUTIERREZ — Chenoah Begay and Brian Gutierrez of Hermiston: a girl, Isabella Reign Gutierrez.
APRIL 17, 2020
MEDINA — Angela D. Medina and Omar Medina of Hermiston: a boy, Isaiah Daniel Medina.
