St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 23, 2021

HOISINGTON — Sammantha Hoisington and Derek Hoisington of Pilot Rock: a boy, Ronin Alan Hoisington; and a girl, Freyja Rae Hoisington.

MARCH 24, 2021

BERGSTROM — Chelsea Bergstrom and Matt Bergstrom: a girl, Blake Georgia Bergstrom.

ELLIS — Janelle Ellis and Jonathan Ellis of Heppner: a girl, Cora Marie Ellis.

ESCUDERO — Jamie Jo Escudero and Jared Andrew Escudero of Pendleton: a girl, Ayva Jo Escudero.

MARCH 26, 2021

CONLON — Savannah Butler and Nick Conlon: a boy, Carter Jonathan James Conlon.

MARCH 31, 2021

JOURNOT — Shelby N. Journot and Zackery J. Journot of Pilot Rock: a boy, Hayes Lewis Journot.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 24, 2021

HEIN — Lyndsay M. Hein and Paul J. Hein of Umatilla: a girl, Theodora Ray Hein.

MARCH 26, 2021

RODRIGUEZ — Vanessa A. Rodriguez Lopez of Hermiston: a girl, Mileena Rodriguez.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.