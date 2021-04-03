St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 23, 2021
HOISINGTON — Sammantha Hoisington and Derek Hoisington of Pilot Rock: a boy, Ronin Alan Hoisington; and a girl, Freyja Rae Hoisington.
MARCH 24, 2021
BERGSTROM — Chelsea Bergstrom and Matt Bergstrom: a girl, Blake Georgia Bergstrom.
ELLIS — Janelle Ellis and Jonathan Ellis of Heppner: a girl, Cora Marie Ellis.
ESCUDERO — Jamie Jo Escudero and Jared Andrew Escudero of Pendleton: a girl, Ayva Jo Escudero.
MARCH 26, 2021
CONLON — Savannah Butler and Nick Conlon: a boy, Carter Jonathan James Conlon.
MARCH 31, 2021
JOURNOT — Shelby N. Journot and Zackery J. Journot of Pilot Rock: a boy, Hayes Lewis Journot.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 24, 2021
HEIN — Lyndsay M. Hein and Paul J. Hein of Umatilla: a girl, Theodora Ray Hein.
MARCH 26, 2021
RODRIGUEZ — Vanessa A. Rodriguez Lopez of Hermiston: a girl, Mileena Rodriguez.
