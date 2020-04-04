St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 28, 2020

WILLIAMS — Jennifer S. Hodgen and Darnell Q.C. Williams of Pendleton: a girl, Lilah Lynn Williams.

MARCH 30, 2020

KENNEDY — Alison R. Zubiria and Dakota L. Kennedy of Pendleton: a boy, Kyan Elton James Kennedy.

MARCH 31, 2020

CAMERON — Leah Faria (Cameron) and Nickolas A. Cameron of Pendleton: a girl, Chantilly Marie Cameron.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 26, 2020

PHILLIPS TOWN — Jordan Phillips Town of Hermiston: a boy, James Lee Phillips Town.

