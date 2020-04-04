St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 28, 2020
WILLIAMS — Jennifer S. Hodgen and Darnell Q.C. Williams of Pendleton: a girl, Lilah Lynn Williams.
MARCH 30, 2020
KENNEDY — Alison R. Zubiria and Dakota L. Kennedy of Pendleton: a boy, Kyan Elton James Kennedy.
MARCH 31, 2020
CAMERON — Leah Faria (Cameron) and Nickolas A. Cameron of Pendleton: a girl, Chantilly Marie Cameron.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
MARCH 26, 2020
PHILLIPS TOWN — Jordan Phillips Town of Hermiston: a boy, James Lee Phillips Town.
