CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

March 31, 2022

HAMILTON — Natalie Michelle Hamilton and Bradley Alan Hamilton of Stanfield: a boy, Elliot Wayne Hamilton.

BADOUX-BREWER — Taryn Anne Brewer and Devon Alan Badoux of Hermiston: a boy, Daxtyn Atom Badoux-Brewer.

April 2, 2022

LOPEZ — Leah Anne Lammey and Matthew Lopez of Pendleton: a boy, Creek Warren Lopez.

BAUCUM — Mercaide Alexis Damitz of Boardman and Michael Drew Baucum of Hermiston: a boy, Theodore James Baucum.

April 4, 2022

TAULA — Catherine Barley and Iosefa Taula: a boy, Ilaquyxi Atali’i Taula.

April 5, 2022

TORRES — Angel Marie Torres and Pedro Javier Valencia Melendvez of Boardman: a girl, Serenity Rose Valencia Torres.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

April 2, 2022

LARRACUENTE — Tessa Elise Ludwig and Luis Enrique Larracuente of Heppner: a boy, Jackson Oliver John Larracuente.

ADAMS — Lacy Jade Frost and Bradly Wayne Adams of Pendleton: a boy, Onyx Jade Adams.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.