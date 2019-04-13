St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 3, 2019
PIERRE-NAJERA — Sarah A. Pierre-Najera and Robert H. Pierre-Najera of Pendleton: a girl, Serah Mavis Suzanne Pierre-Najera.
APRIL 5, 2019
BROWN — Jacqueline E. Brown and Thomas W. Brown of Pendleton: a girl, Reese Elizabeth Brown.
APRIL 6, 2019
YBARRA — Brendalyd D. Ybarra and Lazaro L. Ybarra of Pendleton: a boy, Leroy Lauro Ybarra.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 2, 2019
ESCOBEDO — Jennifer A. Escobedo and Jose L. Escobedo Jr. of Umatilla: a girl, Eva Oralia Escobedo.
APRIL 4, 2019
ROMERO — Elizabeth A. Massingale and Kruz S. Romero of Hermiston: a boy, Neeko Elias Romero.
APRIL 5, 2019
RODRIGUEZ-COOK — Sosena A. Rodriguez and Travis C. Cook of Pendleton: a girl, Tayleigh Alice Rodriguez-Cook.
APRIL 9, 2019
WARREN — Daisy J. Mineo and Quacey R. Warren of Hermiston: a girl, Peiyton Trimell Warren.
