St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

APRIL 3, 2019

PIERRE-NAJERA — Sarah A. Pierre-Najera and Robert H. Pierre-Najera of Pendleton: a girl, Serah Mavis Suzanne Pierre-Najera.

APRIL 5, 2019

BROWN — Jacqueline E. Brown and Thomas W. Brown of Pendleton: a girl, Reese Elizabeth Brown.

APRIL 6, 2019

YBARRA — Brendalyd D. Ybarra and Lazaro L. Ybarra of Pendleton: a boy, Leroy Lauro Ybarra.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

APRIL 2, 2019

ESCOBEDO — Jennifer A. Escobedo and Jose L. Escobedo Jr. of Umatilla: a girl, Eva Oralia Escobedo.

APRIL 4, 2019

ROMERO — Elizabeth A. Massingale and Kruz S. Romero of Hermiston: a boy, Neeko Elias Romero.

APRIL 5, 2019

RODRIGUEZ-COOK — Sosena A. Rodriguez and Travis C. Cook of Pendleton: a girl, Tayleigh Alice Rodriguez-Cook.

APRIL 9, 2019

WARREN — Daisy J. Mineo and Quacey R. Warren of Hermiston: a girl, Peiyton Trimell Warren.

