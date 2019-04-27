St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

APRIL 16, 2019

ELLIS — Katelynn R. Ellis and Daniel J. Ellis of Pendleton: a boy, Lane Joseph Ellis.

MCBRIDE — Samantha J. Henderson and Andrew J. McBride of Pilot Rock: a boy, Curtis Cage Gene McBride.

APRIL 17, 2019

DEDIOS — Britteny J. Taylor and Dustin M.J. DeDios of Pilot Rock: a boy, NaKoa James DeDios.

APRIL 19, 2019

DOSS — Candice L. Chapin and Devil M. Doss of Pendleton: a boy, Eliejah Mykle Doss.

APRIL 22, 2019

ROBINSON — Kimberly A. Robinson and Brandon C. Robinson of Pendleton: a girl, MaryJane Elizabeth Robinson.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

APRIL 16, 2019

FARR — Sierra L. Fry and Jared L. Farr of Umatilla: a boy, Jackie Kenneth Lee Farr.

