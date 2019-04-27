St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
APRIL 16, 2019
ELLIS — Katelynn R. Ellis and Daniel J. Ellis of Pendleton: a boy, Lane Joseph Ellis.
MCBRIDE — Samantha J. Henderson and Andrew J. McBride of Pilot Rock: a boy, Curtis Cage Gene McBride.
APRIL 17, 2019
DEDIOS — Britteny J. Taylor and Dustin M.J. DeDios of Pilot Rock: a boy, NaKoa James DeDios.
APRIL 19, 2019
DOSS — Candice L. Chapin and Devil M. Doss of Pendleton: a boy, Eliejah Mykle Doss.
APRIL 22, 2019
ROBINSON — Kimberly A. Robinson and Brandon C. Robinson of Pendleton: a girl, MaryJane Elizabeth Robinson.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 16, 2019
FARR — Sierra L. Fry and Jared L. Farr of Umatilla: a boy, Jackie Kenneth Lee Farr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.