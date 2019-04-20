St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 27, 2019

SMITH — Emily Smith and Josh Smith of Helix: a boy, Judah Joshua Smith.

APRIL 10, 2019

NAVARRO — Alejandra Zuniga and Roberto Navarro of Boardman: a girl, Lexliie Alicia Navarro.

APRIL 12, 2019

SIMMONS — Phyllis S. Simmons and Alan D. Simmons Jr. of Pendleton: a girl, Allis Rose Simmons.

APRIL 15, 2019

VAN SICKLE — Shawnna Van Sickle and Kent Van Sickle of Pendleton: a boy, Caine Trevette Van Sickle.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

APRIL 3, 2019

CYR — Amanda Cazares and Joeseph Cyr of Hermiston: a boy, Amanda & Joey Kiaeo Cyr.

APRIL 10, 2019

PARKER — Sandra A. Bethel of Hermiston: a boy, Blake Parker.

APRIL 12, 2019

TAYLOR — Justine Taylor and Sam Taylor of Hermiston: a boy, Beau Michael Taylor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.