St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
MARCH 27, 2019
SMITH — Emily Smith and Josh Smith of Helix: a boy, Judah Joshua Smith.
APRIL 10, 2019
NAVARRO — Alejandra Zuniga and Roberto Navarro of Boardman: a girl, Lexliie Alicia Navarro.
APRIL 12, 2019
SIMMONS — Phyllis S. Simmons and Alan D. Simmons Jr. of Pendleton: a girl, Allis Rose Simmons.
APRIL 15, 2019
VAN SICKLE — Shawnna Van Sickle and Kent Van Sickle of Pendleton: a boy, Caine Trevette Van Sickle.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
APRIL 3, 2019
CYR — Amanda Cazares and Joeseph Cyr of Hermiston: a boy, Amanda & Joey Kiaeo Cyr.
APRIL 10, 2019
PARKER — Sandra A. Bethel of Hermiston: a boy, Blake Parker.
APRIL 12, 2019
TAYLOR — Justine Taylor and Sam Taylor of Hermiston: a boy, Beau Michael Taylor.
