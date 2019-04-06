St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

MARCH 26, 2019

FROEMKE — Lexy L. Froemke and Tyson L. Froemke of Pendleton: a boy, Dexter Lowell Richard Froemke.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

MARCH 26, 2019

MANNING — Misty Sturdevant and Jeremy Manning of Hermiston: a girl, Harley Ann Manning.

MARCH 27, 2019

GONZALEZ — Marissa E. Gonzalez of Hermiston: a girl, Brynleigh Elizabeth Gonzalez.

MARCH 31, 2019

ASUMENDI — Elizabeth Escalante and Anthony Asumendi of Hermiston: a boy, Elias Asumendi.

