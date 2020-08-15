St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

AUG. 6, 2020

ANDERSON — Hannah L. Anderson and Logan R. Anderson of Pendleton: a girl, Quinlee Reed Anderson.

MEDRANO — Marissa Winterton and Braulio Orantes Medrano of Pendleton: a gir, Amelia Elena Medrano.

AUG. 12, 2020

SCOTT — Rebecca A. Cross and Jacoah D. Scott of Mission: a boy, Juko Napayshni Scott.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

AUG. 4, 2020

ARAIZA BRISENO — Ana C. Briseno Cisneros and Jose M. Araiza Hernandez of Umatilla: a girl, Brisa Araiza Briseno.

AUG. 9, 2020

ESPINOZA — Jessica Landeros and Alejandro Espinoza of Umatilla: a boy, Abel Adrian Espinoza.

