St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 6, 2020
ANDERSON — Hannah L. Anderson and Logan R. Anderson of Pendleton: a girl, Quinlee Reed Anderson.
MEDRANO — Marissa Winterton and Braulio Orantes Medrano of Pendleton: a gir, Amelia Elena Medrano.
AUG. 12, 2020
SCOTT — Rebecca A. Cross and Jacoah D. Scott of Mission: a boy, Juko Napayshni Scott.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 4, 2020
ARAIZA BRISENO — Ana C. Briseno Cisneros and Jose M. Araiza Hernandez of Umatilla: a girl, Brisa Araiza Briseno.
AUG. 9, 2020
ESPINOZA — Jessica Landeros and Alejandro Espinoza of Umatilla: a boy, Abel Adrian Espinoza.
