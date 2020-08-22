St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 12, 2020
ZURITA — Perla Perez and Victor Zurita of Pendleton: a boy, Ismael Santino Zurita.
AUG. 14, 2020
MACIEL — Cindy Fuentes and Moises Maciel Ochoa of Irrigon: a girl, brianna Arely Maciel.
AUG. 15, 2020
CRAVEN — Katherine D. Craven and Joseph J. Craven of La Grande: a boy, Stephen Bennett Craven.
SALDAÑA — Natalie L. Key and Jesus Saldaña of Pendleton: a girl, Hope Michelle Saldaña.
AUG. 17, 2020
COMSTOCK — Rachel Comstock and Timothy Comstock of Athena: a girl, Zaylee Marie Comstock.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 15, 2020
UMANA — Rosalba Umana and Anthony A. Umana of Hermiston: a girl, Marielys Abigail Umana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.