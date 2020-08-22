St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

AUG. 12, 2020

ZURITA — Perla Perez and Victor Zurita of Pendleton: a boy, Ismael Santino Zurita.

AUG. 14, 2020

MACIEL — Cindy Fuentes and Moises Maciel Ochoa of Irrigon: a girl, brianna Arely Maciel.

AUG. 15, 2020

CRAVEN — Katherine D. Craven and Joseph J. Craven of La Grande: a boy, Stephen Bennett Craven.

SALDAÑA — Natalie L. Key and Jesus Saldaña of Pendleton: a girl, Hope Michelle Saldaña.

AUG. 17, 2020

COMSTOCK — Rachel Comstock and Timothy Comstock of Athena: a girl, Zaylee Marie Comstock.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

AUG. 15, 2020

UMANA — Rosalba Umana and Anthony A. Umana of Hermiston: a girl, Marielys Abigail Umana.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.