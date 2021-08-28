St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Aug. 17, 2021

PAYNE — Stephanie R. Payne of Umatilla: a boy, Ronan James-Allen Payne.

Aug. 20, 2021

CATON — Jeanine Hernandez and Eric Caton of Pilot Rock: a girl, Livia Rose Caton.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Aug. 19, 2021

HORNING — Brandi L. and Riley J. Horning of Hermiston: a boy, Easton Riley Horning.

Aug. 22, 2021

COLLIER — Adriana Armenta Guzman and Tanner L. Collier of Irrigon: a boy, Gael Matthias Collier.

Aug. 24, 2021

BAKER — KaSandra L. and Donaven N. Baker of Irrigon: a girl, Kenslee LeeAnne Baker.

