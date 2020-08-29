St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 21, 2020
SELLERS — Amanda Berdahl and Cody Sellers of Pendleton: a boy, Bowen Jay Sellers.
AUG. 23, 2020
NAVE-KING — Melanie Nave of Elgin and Shawn K.C. King of Milton-Freewater: a girl, Finley Ann Nave-King.
AUG. 24, 2020
BEEHNER — Monica J. Beehner and Jordan M. Beehner of Pendleton: a boy, Henry Matthew Beehner.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 21, 2020
CARDONA ORDONEZ — Catalina Ordonez Gregorio and Crisanto Cardona of Hermiston: a boy, Walfre Cardona Ordonez.
