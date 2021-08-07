St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

July 28, 2021

BETERAN — Magdalena and Hector Beteran of Umatilla: a boy, Eden Quincy Beteran.

Aug. 3, 2021

KLINE — Amy and John Kline of Pendleton: a boy, Cody Allen Kline.

EDWARDS — Jacquelyn and Shawn Edwards of Pendleton: a girl, Caylynn LaRae Edwards.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

July 27, 2021

MEJAI — Alexandra Ramirez and Daniel Mejai of Umatilla; a girl, Esperanza Reanessmay Mejai.

July 28, 2021

WILSON — Danyell Sowell and Tucker Wilson of Hermiston: a boy, Tucker Ryker Stone Wilson.

July 31, 2021

LECLAIR — Nerissa and Blake LeClair of Hermiston: a girl, Alaynah May LeClair.

