St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
July 28, 2021
BETERAN — Magdalena and Hector Beteran of Umatilla: a boy, Eden Quincy Beteran.
Aug. 3, 2021
KLINE — Amy and John Kline of Pendleton: a boy, Cody Allen Kline.
EDWARDS — Jacquelyn and Shawn Edwards of Pendleton: a girl, Caylynn LaRae Edwards.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
July 27, 2021
MEJAI — Alexandra Ramirez and Daniel Mejai of Umatilla; a girl, Esperanza Reanessmay Mejai.
July 28, 2021
WILSON — Danyell Sowell and Tucker Wilson of Hermiston: a boy, Tucker Ryker Stone Wilson.
July 31, 2021
LECLAIR — Nerissa and Blake LeClair of Hermiston: a girl, Alaynah May LeClair.
