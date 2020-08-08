St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JULY 29, 2020

GEORGE — Martina Wilson and Marqus George: a boy, Nations Michael George.

JULY 30, 2020

PEREZ — Sheyla N. Munoz Garcia and Andres C. Perez of Irrigon: a girl, Amelia Norely Perez.

PRAG — Shelby L. Van Dorn and Kode L. Prag of Pendleton: a girl, Ryleigh Lynn Prag.

AUG. 1, 2020

ARELLANO COVARRUBIAS — Mariza Covarrubias de la Paz and Adolfo Arellano of Hermiston: a girl, Danella Arellano Covarrubias.

MICHAEL — Mariah R. Tolman and Coy J. Michael of Pendleton: a boy, Styles Kingsley Michael.

AUG. 5, 2020

BERNARD — June S. Kilgore and William D. Bernard of Pendleton: a boy, William James Bernard.

