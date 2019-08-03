St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JULY 29, 2019
DUNTEN — Kristin Dunten and Jason Dunten of Hermiston: a girl, Tavyn Mae Dunten.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 24, 2019
EILERS — Sterling Eilers and Landon Eilers of Stanfield: a boy, Dax Easton Eilers.
JULY 25, 2019
GARCIA GOMEZ — Alejandra Gomez and Jose Garcia of Umatilla: a boy, Zabdiel Alejandro Garcia Gomez.
MITCHELL — Megan R. Stradley and Jordon D. Mitchell of Hermiston: a boy, Silas Grae Mitchell.
