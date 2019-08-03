St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JULY 29, 2019

DUNTEN — Kristin Dunten and Jason Dunten of Hermiston: a girl, Tavyn Mae Dunten.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JULY 24, 2019

EILERS — Sterling Eilers and Landon Eilers of Stanfield: a boy, Dax Easton Eilers.

JULY 25, 2019

GARCIA GOMEZ — Alejandra Gomez and Jose Garcia of Umatilla: a boy, Zabdiel Alejandro Garcia Gomez.

MITCHELL — Megan R. Stradley and Jordon D. Mitchell of Hermiston: a boy, Silas Grae Mitchell.

