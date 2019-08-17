St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

AUG. 6, 2019

BOYD — Kristy A. Barnhill and Sean C. Boyd of Hermiston: a boy, Bentley Adam Boyd.

AUG. 7, 2019

PACHECO — Vanessa Pacheco and Alejandro Pacheco of Irrigon: a boy, Noah Nicolas Pacheco.

AUG. 8, 2019

THOMPSON — Toshina John and Curtis Thompson Jr.: a girl, Arya Deanna Thompson.

AUG. 9, 2019

DOWNING — Lavenia C.R. Downing and Dale W. Faro of Pendleton: a girl, Josephine DeeAnn Larain Downing.

AUG. 12, 2019

SMITH — Jillian J. Smith and Morgan S. Smith of Pendleton: a boy, Franklin Harold Smith.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

AUG. 7, 2019

MADISON — Kaylee Palmateer and Michael Madison of Echo: a girl, Aurora Renae Madison.

AUG. 10, 2019

SANCHEZ — Elizabeth Flores and Angel Sanchez of Hermiston: a boy, Angelo Leonel Sanchez.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.