St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 6, 2019
BOYD — Kristy A. Barnhill and Sean C. Boyd of Hermiston: a boy, Bentley Adam Boyd.
AUG. 7, 2019
PACHECO — Vanessa Pacheco and Alejandro Pacheco of Irrigon: a boy, Noah Nicolas Pacheco.
AUG. 8, 2019
THOMPSON — Toshina John and Curtis Thompson Jr.: a girl, Arya Deanna Thompson.
AUG. 9, 2019
DOWNING — Lavenia C.R. Downing and Dale W. Faro of Pendleton: a girl, Josephine DeeAnn Larain Downing.
AUG. 12, 2019
SMITH — Jillian J. Smith and Morgan S. Smith of Pendleton: a boy, Franklin Harold Smith.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 7, 2019
MADISON — Kaylee Palmateer and Michael Madison of Echo: a girl, Aurora Renae Madison.
AUG. 10, 2019
SANCHEZ — Elizabeth Flores and Angel Sanchez of Hermiston: a boy, Angelo Leonel Sanchez.
