St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

JULY 30, 2019

AMEZCUA BUSCHKE — Kelly Buschke and Roberto Amezcua Cruz of Hermiston: a boy, Brett Ismael Amezcua Buschke.

JOHNSTON — Nakiska M. Johnston and Isaiah D. Johnston of Pendleton: a girl, McKinley Grace Johnston.

JULY 31, 2019

BEVIS — Melanie Manuel and Jesse Bevis: a girl, Xaslú Annison Bevis.

AUG. 1, 2019

WOODS — Nicole G. L. Whiskeyjack and Charles J. Woods III of Pendleton: a boy, Azlan Thor Woods.

AUG. 2, 2019

GARCIA — Alicia R. Ciriano and Tristen J. Garcia of Pendleton: a girl, Qaixelynn Monica-Rose Garcia.

AUG. 3, 2019

LEPP — Alysha K. Kitchin and Mikel D.L. A. Lepp of Pendleton: a boy, Björn Donald Lee Allen Lepp.

AUG. 4, 2019

SANDOVAL-MARTINEZ — Irma L. Martinez and Saulo E. Sandoval Pinto of Boardman: a boy, Adam Esaú Sandoval-Martinez.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

JULY 30, 2019

RODRIGUEZ BARRERA — Silvia Barrera Madrigal and Juan Rodriguez Garcia Jr. of Boardman: a girl, Itzel Rodriguez Barrera.

AUG. 2, 2019

NAILLON — McKinsay L. Naillon and Austin L. Naillon of Hermiston: a girl, Elliana Grace Naillon.

AUG. 6, 2019

SILVA — Maria E. Ryan and Rogelio Silva Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Marisela Anastasia Silva.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.