St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
JULY 30, 2019
AMEZCUA BUSCHKE — Kelly Buschke and Roberto Amezcua Cruz of Hermiston: a boy, Brett Ismael Amezcua Buschke.
JOHNSTON — Nakiska M. Johnston and Isaiah D. Johnston of Pendleton: a girl, McKinley Grace Johnston.
JULY 31, 2019
BEVIS — Melanie Manuel and Jesse Bevis: a girl, Xaslú Annison Bevis.
AUG. 1, 2019
WOODS — Nicole G. L. Whiskeyjack and Charles J. Woods III of Pendleton: a boy, Azlan Thor Woods.
AUG. 2, 2019
GARCIA — Alicia R. Ciriano and Tristen J. Garcia of Pendleton: a girl, Qaixelynn Monica-Rose Garcia.
AUG. 3, 2019
LEPP — Alysha K. Kitchin and Mikel D.L. A. Lepp of Pendleton: a boy, Björn Donald Lee Allen Lepp.
AUG. 4, 2019
SANDOVAL-MARTINEZ — Irma L. Martinez and Saulo E. Sandoval Pinto of Boardman: a boy, Adam Esaú Sandoval-Martinez.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
JULY 30, 2019
RODRIGUEZ BARRERA — Silvia Barrera Madrigal and Juan Rodriguez Garcia Jr. of Boardman: a girl, Itzel Rodriguez Barrera.
AUG. 2, 2019
NAILLON — McKinsay L. Naillon and Austin L. Naillon of Hermiston: a girl, Elliana Grace Naillon.
AUG. 6, 2019
SILVA — Maria E. Ryan and Rogelio Silva Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Marisela Anastasia Silva.
