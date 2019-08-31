St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 21, 2019
REYES — Isabel A. Reyes and Enrique Reyes Jr. of Pendleton: a girl, Aveline Rose Reyes.
AUG. 22, 2019
MORRIS — Sarah E. Heise-Arroyo and Alex W. Morris of Pendleton: a girl, Evee Ann-Marie Morris.
AUG. 23, 2019
KNIGHT — Molly S. Hamilton and John T. Knight: a girl, Landry Jayne Knight.
AUG. 24, 2019
THOMPSON — Sara J. Obrist and Anthony C. Thompson of Pendleton: a girl, Penelope Pearl Ann Thompson.
AUG. 25, 2019
PITTMAN — Sierra M. Wells and Woodrow W. Pittman II of Pendleton: a boy, Woodrow Wilson Pittman III.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 20, 2019
ESCOBEDO — Shanna Escobedo and Gabriel Escobedo of Hermiston: a boy, Cody Gabriel Escobedo.
AUG. 21, 2019
MEYERS — Carissa Bankston and Dwayne Meyers of Umatilla: a girl, Lillian Grace Meyers.
AUG. 27, 2019
GOLDIE — Maxine Goldie and Dustin Goldie of Echo: a boy, Mason Wayne Goldie.
