St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

AUG. 21, 2019

REYES — Isabel A. Reyes and Enrique Reyes Jr. of Pendleton: a girl, Aveline Rose Reyes.

AUG. 22, 2019

MORRIS — Sarah E. Heise-Arroyo and Alex W. Morris of Pendleton: a girl, Evee Ann-Marie Morris.

AUG. 23, 2019

KNIGHT — Molly S. Hamilton and John T. Knight: a girl, Landry Jayne Knight.

AUG. 24, 2019

THOMPSON — Sara J. Obrist and Anthony C. Thompson of Pendleton: a girl, Penelope Pearl Ann Thompson.

AUG. 25, 2019

PITTMAN — Sierra M. Wells and Woodrow W. Pittman II of Pendleton: a boy, Woodrow Wilson Pittman III.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

AUG. 20, 2019

ESCOBEDO — Shanna Escobedo and Gabriel Escobedo of Hermiston: a boy, Cody Gabriel Escobedo.

AUG. 21, 2019

MEYERS — Carissa Bankston and Dwayne Meyers of Umatilla: a girl, Lillian Grace Meyers.

AUG. 27, 2019

GOLDIE — Maxine Goldie and Dustin Goldie of Echo: a boy, Mason Wayne Goldie.

