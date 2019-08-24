St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
AUG. 13, 2019
HARMON — Cheynne N. Zaharias and James E. Harmon of Umatilla: a girl, Callie Retta Mae Harmon.
AUG. 14, 2019
WINTER — Michelle J. Winter and Matt P. Winter of Pendleton: a girl, Kennedy Jane Winter.
AUG. 15, 2019
GUNDERSON — Meghan M. Gunderson and Derek J. Gunderson of Heppner: a boy, Easton James Gunderson.
AUG. 19, 2019
MCDOUGALL — Amber M. Morris and Mitch R. McDougall of Pendleton: a girl, Melody Renae McDougall.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
AUG. 17, 2019
SILVA HERNANDEZ — Isabel Hernandez and Miguel Silva of Hermiston: a girl, Xiomara Yvette Silva Hernandez.
VILLANUEVA MORALES — Maria Morales and Quirino Villanueva of Boardman: a girl, Emily Villanueva Morales.
AUG. 19, 2019
SALAS — Chelsye L. Holland and Moises Salas of Hermiston: a girl, Isabell Esther Rose Salas.
