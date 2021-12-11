St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonNov. 28, 2021

REID — Betsy Reid and Bradley Reid of Helix: a boy, Thomas Andrew Reid.

Nov. 30, 2021

DIKE — Laila Lynn Dike and Zane Kamron Dike of Pendleton: a girl, Kalianne Eileen Dike.

Dec. 3, 2021

BETTENCOURT — Raeanne Abigail Slaght and Connor Bryce Bettencourt of Echo: a girl, Brynlee Layne Bettencourt.

Dec. 5, 2021

HUG — Chey-Anne Hug and Anthony Russell Hug of Hermiston: a boy, Casen Michael Hug.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonNov. 16, 2021

WALCHLI — Caitlynn Rose Walchli and Jared Daniel Clinton Walchli of Hermiston: a girl, Lyla Rose Walchli.

Nov. 24, 2021

VAZQUEZ — Marlene Vazquez and Alberto Jr Vazquez of Umatilla: a girl, Leilani Rose Vazquez.

Dec. 4, 2021

ARECHIGA — Graciela Arechiga and Heriberto Arechiga Lopez of Hermiston: a girl, Rosalia A. Arechiga.

