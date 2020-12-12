St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 8, 2020
KNIGHT — Christa J. Knight and Rex G. Knight of Pendleton: a girl, Sadie June Knight.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 5, 2020
MEXICANO LLERENAS — Ruby M. Llerenas of Hermiston: a girl, Ivelisse Elena Mexicano Llerenas.
DEC. 7, 2020
KETTLER — Kayly E. Abercrombie and Austin N. Kettler of Irrigon: a girl, Magnolia Grace Kettler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.