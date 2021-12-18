CHI St. Anthony Hospital, PendletonDec. 11, 2021

MONTGOMERY — Ashley Cleland of Pendleton and Steven Montgomery of Lakeview: a boy, Leif Adrian Montgomery.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, HermistonDec. 7, 2021

PENA — Brook Pena and Anthony Pena Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Aliyah Pena.

Dec. 12, 2021

RETH — Alexis Rae Reth and Samnang Reth of Hermiston: a boy, Dayrany Samnang Reth.

Dec. 14, 2021

BOESCH — Karlee Boesch and Justin Boesch of Umatilla: a girl, Lily Marie Boesch.

