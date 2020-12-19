St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

DEC. 9, 2020

FLORES GARCIA — Kearstin Renae Jones and Jaime Alejandro Flores-Garcia: a girl, Kaylani Grace Flores Garcia.

DEC. 15, 2020

BURNETT — Macy Naomi LeGore and Alec Sean Burnett of Pendleton: a boy, Jaxon Sean Burnett.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

DEC. 13, 2020

DAVIS — McKenzie Davis and Zane Davis of Hermiston: a boy, Pacen William Davis.

DEC. 14, 2020

GARCIA-MENDOZA — Monica Mendoza-Bedolla and Victor Manuel Garcia Preciado of Hermiston: a boy, Victor Manuel Garcia-Mendoza.

HURTADO — Maritza Alexandra Ramirez and Sergio Hurtado Jr. of Hermiston: a boy, Sergio Adriel Hurtado.

