St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 18, 2020
HARRISON — Ivette Harrison and Vincent Harrison of Irrigon: a boy, Theo Ilias Harrison.
TORRE — Kiersa J. Torre and John G. Torre of Hermiston: a girl, Jade Monroe Maxine Torre.
DEC. 20, 2020
SPENCER — Sarah B. Spain and Nathan W. Spencer of Pendleton: a boy, Koen David Edsel Spencer.
