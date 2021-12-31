Sorry, an error occurred.
St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
Dec. 14, 2021
EZELL — Elizabeth Ezell and Trent Ezell of Hermiston: a boy, Emmett William Ezell.
Dec. 15, 2021
MCKAY-SPEEDIS — Arzine Eileen McKay: a boy, River Ace McKay-Speedis.
Dec. 16, 2021
BAIRD — Ashley Lynn Fox and Steven Michale Baird of Pendleton: a girl, Zivah Maschell Baird.
MACIAS-BILLMAN — Cynthia Ilin Macias and Jason Chad Billman of Hermiston: a girl, Diana Irain Macias-Billman.
Dec. 23, 2021
KING — Darshae Irene King and Phillip Dwayne King of Helix: a boy, Kurtis Phillip John King.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
WELLS — Breanna E. Wolf and Jeremy E. Wells of Hermiston: a girl, Megan MacKenzie Wells.
Dec. 21, 2021
ROBINSON — Cecile Lynn Robinson and James Hayes Robinson III of Hermiston: a boy, James Hayes Robinson IV.
Dec. 22, 2021
FOX — Mahaila Ellen Fox and Jordon Edward Fox of Hermiston: a girl, Camryn Ryder Fox.
MENDOZA — Lesly Aguilar and Marcos Mendoza of Hermiston: a boy, Marcos Cain Mendoza.
