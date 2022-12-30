CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
Dec. 15, 2022
REYES — Briana Reyes and Michael Borden of Hermiston: a boy, Elliott Martin Borden Reyes.
DAVID — McKenzy Lynne Brinton and Jacob Gary Lively of Pendleton: a boy, Elias David.
DEAN — Blanca Rosario Alferez and Morgan William Dean of Pendleton: a boy, Aurelius William Dean.
LOPEZ — Paula Lopez and Quentin Lopez of Milton-Freewater: a boy, Jordan Cisco Lopez.
Dec. 13, 2022
BODIN — Mikayla Sue Bodin and Joseph Aaron Bodin of Pendleton: a girl, Layne Aryn Bodin.
Dec. 16, 2022
KAPLANOVIC — Aloran Grace Kaplanovic and Enes Kaplanovic of Pendleton: a boy, Anders Kaplanovic.
Dec. 18, 2022
SMITH — Courtney Elizabeth Flanagan-Smith and Brandon Ray Smith of Pendleton: a boy, Jaxson Dakota Smith
Dec. 19, 2022
RENNER — Bethanie Shaunea Milbrodt and Dominic Joseph Renner of Stanfield: a boy, Benjamin Joseph Renner.
WILSON — Jessica Marie Lavadour and Calib James Wilson of Pendleton: a boy, Joseph Eric Wilson.
Dec. 20, 2022
MCCONNELL — Elysse McConnell and Rodney McConnell of Umatilla: a boy, Ridge LaRon McConnell.
CHENEY — Kirstin Jean Cheney and Nathaniel Anthony Cheney of Hermiston: a girl, Tinley Jean Rose Cheney.
Dec. 22, 2022
SEXTON — Alanna Paihe Sexton and Tyler James Sexton of Hermiston: a boy, James Edward Sexton.
Dec. 23, 2022
JACOBS — Sierra Jacobs and Cody Jacobs of Hermiston: a boy, Colson John Jacobs.
Dec. 26, 2022
SALGADO — Desi Jo Roybal and Jose Salgado of Umatilla: a girl, Emerie Mariana Salgado.
Dec. 27, 2022
KERWIN-LEWIS — Michelle Anne Kerwin and Jamison Cole Lewis of Hermiston: a boy, Oaklee Cole Kerwin-Lewis.
Dec. 28, 2022
BOGART — Jennie Arlen Bogart and William Ray Bogart of Heppner: a girl, Hanna Raylene Bogart.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
Dec. 16, 2022
BURKE — Sarah Elizabeth Burke and Daniel Griffin Burke of Hermiston: a boy, Augustus Lombardi Burke.
Dec. 17, 2022
TRUJILLO-DUARTE — Marissa Marie Trujillo and Marcus Duarte Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Hazel Jade Trujillo-Duarte.
Dec. 22, 2022
GADSDEN — Reubie Jexema Hernandez and Payton Johnson Gadsden of Hermiston: a girl, Octavia Josephine Gadsden.
Dec. 23, 2022
ALLAN — Shaela Hughes and Dustin Allen of Hermiston: a boy, Bentley Ben Allan.
DEC. 24, 2022
COLPITTS — Terra Colpitts and Brandon Colpitts of Hermiston: a girl, Khloe Patricia-Marie Colpitts.
Dec. 25, 2022
ANGEL — Lourdes Melissa Montes-Uloa and David Angel of Hermiston: a girl, Zaniyah Charlotte Angel.
