St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

Nov. 28, 2021

REID — Betsy Reid and Bradley Reid of Helix: a boy, Thomas Andrew Reid.

Nov. 30, 2021

DIKE — Laila Lynn Dike and Zane Kamron Dike of Pendleton: a girl, Kalianne Eileen Dike.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

Nov. 16, 2021

WALCHLI — Caitlynn Rose Walchli and Jared Daniel Clinton Walchli of Hermiston: a girl, Lyla Rose Walchli.

Nov. 24, 2021

VAZQUEZ — Marlene Vazquez and Alberto Jr Vazquez of Umatilla: a girl, Leilani Rose Vazquez.

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

