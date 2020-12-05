St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 26, 2020
GOMEZ — Ysenia Gomez Ponce and Rafael Gomez of Hermiston: a girl, Yesenia Gomez.
NOV. 30, 2020
ENGEL — Kristin Harlan and Derek Engel of Pendleton: a boy, Connor James Engel.
DEC. 1, 2020
JOY — Faun M. Haugsted and Ryan L. Joy of Pendleton: a girl, Estelle Rose Joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.