St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 14, 2018
LUTZ — Corrinna Lynn Jamison and Michael Brandon Lutz of Hermiston: a girl, Emma Marie Lutz.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 14, 2018
VILLEGAS — Natasha Lynn Van Fossen and Sebastian Angel Villegas of Hermiston: a boy, Sorin Alexander Villegas.
DEC. 14, 2018
ACTON —Cara Nichole Acton and Jose Antonia Villalpando of Stanfield: a boy, Leovanni King Acton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.