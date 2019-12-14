St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 4, 2019
HULSE — LeAnn R. Harer and Ajay M. Hulse of Pilot Rock: a boy, Mason Clay Hulse.
DEC. 9, 2019
HYLTON — Justine D. Haney of Pendleton: a boy, Simmie James Hylton.
MORTER — Courtney Morter and Brian Morter of Heppner: a girl, Hannah Rose Morter.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 3, 2019
PIEL — Brooklyn M. Norton and Kyler J. Piel of Stanfield: a girl, Klarisse Joann Piel.
DEC. 7, 2019
ADAMS — Iva J. Adams and Braxton Adams of Heppner: a boy, Bram Ranger Adams.
DUARTE GARCIA — Andrea Rivera Preciado and Fernando Duarte Garcia of Hermiston: a girl, Neraeda Duarte Garcia.
RAMIREZ BAUTISTA — Felipa Bautista Cardona and Andres Ramirez Calmo of Hermiston: a girl, Elidia Ramirez Bautista.
DEC. 9, 2019
IVERSON — Shelby L. Moody and Stetson D. Iverson of Hermiston: a girl, Evelynn Jane Iverson.
SHUBIN — Taylor D. Peck and Dylan M. Shubin of Hermiston: a boy, Parker Coleman Shubin.
