St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

DEC. 19, 2018

ALFEREZ — Aura Minson and Ivan Alferez: a girl, Mayeli Rochelle Alferez.

WHIPPLE — Brittney N. Whipple and Benjamin M. Whipple of Pendleton: a boy, Averie Lane Whipple.

DEC. 20, 2018

MOORE — Ali R. Moore and David W. Moore II of Pendleton: a girl, Mackenzie Rae Moore.

DEC. 21, 2018

GOLDEN — Meghan K. Golden and Kolby R. Golden of Heppner: a girl, Koy Bailey Golden.

DEC. 22, 2018

CAMPBELL — MeganM. Campbell and Gabriel R. Campbell of Pendleton: a girl, Whitney Ann Campbell.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

DEC. 20, 2018

MOSQUEDA — Katie Mosqueda and Michael Mosqueda of Irrigon: a boy, Elijah Anthony Mosqueda.

DEC. 21, 2018

MOSHER — Aimee Mosher and Michael Mosher of Hermiston: a boy, Kelsyn Andrew Mosher.

DEC. 23, 2018

VILLA MENDOZA — Alejandra Mendoza and Victor J. Villa Araiza of Boardman: a boy, Thiago Villa Mendoza.

