St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
DEC. 19, 2018
ALFEREZ — Aura Minson and Ivan Alferez: a girl, Mayeli Rochelle Alferez.
WHIPPLE — Brittney N. Whipple and Benjamin M. Whipple of Pendleton: a boy, Averie Lane Whipple.
DEC. 20, 2018
MOORE — Ali R. Moore and David W. Moore II of Pendleton: a girl, Mackenzie Rae Moore.
DEC. 21, 2018
GOLDEN — Meghan K. Golden and Kolby R. Golden of Heppner: a girl, Koy Bailey Golden.
DEC. 22, 2018
CAMPBELL — MeganM. Campbell and Gabriel R. Campbell of Pendleton: a girl, Whitney Ann Campbell.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
DEC. 20, 2018
MOSQUEDA — Katie Mosqueda and Michael Mosqueda of Irrigon: a boy, Elijah Anthony Mosqueda.
DEC. 21, 2018
MOSHER — Aimee Mosher and Michael Mosher of Hermiston: a boy, Kelsyn Andrew Mosher.
DEC. 23, 2018
VILLA MENDOZA — Alejandra Mendoza and Victor J. Villa Araiza of Boardman: a boy, Thiago Villa Mendoza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.