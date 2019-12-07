St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton
NOV. 27, 2019
BROOKS — Ashley M. Brooks and Wesley S. Brooks of Pendleton: a boy, Jaxx Xander Brooks.
HOWLAND — Marisa Valente and Justin Howland of Pilot Rock: a girl, Delta Rae Howland.
NOV. 29, 2019
BAHR — Cassidy D. Lemons and Matthew P. Bahr of Pendleton: a boy, Bryson Conner Bahr.
KING — Maggie L. King and Mitchell L. King of Pilot Rock: twins, William Henry King (boy) and Charlotte Lynn King (girl).
DEC. 1, 2019
MCALLISTER — Chelsey D. Parker and Bobby J. L. McAllister of Pendleton: a boy, Ezra Paul McAllister.
DEC. 2, 2019
CHRISTY — Brooke L. Christy and Michael F. Christy of Hermiston: a girl, Janice Jean-Ann Christy.
HEARN — Alyssa L. Hearn and Charles L. Hearn of Pilot rock: a girl, Kathryn Bree Ann Hearn.
Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston
NOV. 25, 2019
BITHER — Becky Bither and Harry Bither of Hermiston: a boy, Tate Allan Bither.
WARRICK — Mikayla L. Sparks and Austin J. Warrick of Irrigon: a boy, Creedence Jay Warrick.
NOV. 28, 2019
RAMIREZ PEREZ — Martha Perez Ahilon and Martin Ramirez Matias of Hermiston: a girl, Genesis Esther Ramirez Perez.
NOV. 29, 2019
HERRERA — Natasha L. Van Fossen and Manuel G. Herrera Jr. of Hermiston: a girl, Jasmine Arias Herrera.
